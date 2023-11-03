Dawson ISD is away from home against Southland High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dawson vs. Southland Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Southland, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.