Derrick Jones Jr. will hope to make a difference for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Denver Nuggets.

Jones had 17 points in his last game, which ended in a 114-105 win versus the Bulls.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jones' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+196)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, best in the NBA in that category.

The Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.4 makes per contest.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 11/13/2022 15 4 3 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.