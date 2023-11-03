Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Eastland County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Comanche High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rising Star High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
