In 5A - District 24 action on Friday, November 3, Fulshear High School will host Foster High School at 6:00 PM CT.

Foster vs. Fulshear Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Terry High School at Manvel High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hightower High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at Randle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at Clements High School

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

