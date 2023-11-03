The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hardin County, Texas this week, we've got the information.

Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Warren, TX

Warren, TX Conference: 3A - District 22

3A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Silsbee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School