Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Hendrickson High School vs. College Station High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is an exciting high school clash in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with College Station High School hosting Hendrickson High School.
Hendrickson vs. College Station Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Travis County Games This Week
Bowie High School at Lake Travis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hutto High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westlake High School at Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wimberley High School at Austin Achieve
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
