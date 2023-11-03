Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Itasca High School vs. Axtell High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have an exciting high school game in Axtell, TX on Friday, November 3 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Axtell High School hosting Itasca High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Itasca vs. Axtell Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Axtell, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Blum High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Bynum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Bynum, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.