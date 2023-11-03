Kopperl High School travels to face Bynum High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Kopperl vs. Bynum Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Bynum, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Avalon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Itasca High School at Axtell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Axtell, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbott High School at Gholson High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Florence High School at Clifton High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Clifton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

