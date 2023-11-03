The Dallas Mavericks (4-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Denver Nuggets (4-1). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game last season (16th in the league) while giving up 114.1 per contest (16th in the NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 230 points per game last season, 2.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 226.6 points per contest last year, 0.9 fewer points than the total for this game.

Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Dallas went 30-51-0 ATS last season.

Mavericks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1200 - Nuggets +500 +275 -

