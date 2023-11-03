The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are underdogs (+6.5) for an attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 225.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas played 45 games last season that had more than 225.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Mavericks games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.4, which is 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Mavericks compiled a 30-51-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, Dallas was the underdog 29 times and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.

The Mavericks entered eight games last season as an underdog by +225 or more and were 2-6 in those contests.

Dallas has a 30.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Dallas' games finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) compared to on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Mavericks' 114.2 points per game were just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.

Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nuggets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 22-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-15 26-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 42-6 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 22-27 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-11 29-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-7

