Player props are available for Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +118)

Doncic is averaging 41 points in the 2023-24 season, 10.5 more than Friday's over/under.

He averages 3.0 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Doncic's assist average -- 8.5 -- is higher than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Doncic's six three-pointers made per game is 2.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game average is 3.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (five) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (3.5).

Hardaway's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 6.5 (Over: -132) 5.5 (Over: -141)

The 6.5-point total set for Dereck Lively on Friday is 6.0 less than his season scoring average.

He has collected six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -106) 11.5 (Over: -133) 8.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 26.5-point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 13 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).

Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game this year, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Jokic's 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Friday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 13.5. That's 0.2 less than his season average.

He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 4.8 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

He has connected on 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.