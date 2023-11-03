Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
McLennan County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Itasca High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
