If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Mitchell County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mitchell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Colorado High School at Stamford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Stamford, TX

Stamford, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bronte High School at Loraine High School