Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Montgomery County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Caney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge High School at Willis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Willis, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.