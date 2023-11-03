There is an exciting high school matchup in Spring, TX on Friday, November 3 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Dekaney High School hosting Nimitz High School.

Nimitz vs. Dekaney Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Humble High School at Beaumont United

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Park at Cypress Woods High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Bridgeland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Galena Park North Shore High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aldine Senior High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Hastings High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 23

6A - Region 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Lakes High School at Cinco Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 2

7:15 PM CT on November 2 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Paetow High School at Tompkins High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Concordia Lutheran High School at The Village School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - District 4

6A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazoswood at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Cypress Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waller High School at Tomball Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingwood Park High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Port Arthur, TX

Port Arthur, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Crosby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Tomball, TX

Tomball, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Atascocita High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Humble , TX

Humble , TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Woods High School at Northbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at James E Taylor High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 3

7:15 PM CT on November 3 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX Conference: 6A - Region 19

6A - Region 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Lakes High School at Langham Creek High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford High School - Houston at Jersey Village High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 17

6A - Region 17 How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4

1:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Fairbanks High School at Memorial High School - Houston

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Augustine High School at The Emery/Weiner School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Klein Cain High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4

2:00 PM CT on November 4 Location: Klein, TX

Klein, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dallas County Games This Week

Grace Community School at Bishop Dunne Catholic School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30

5:00 PM CT on October 30 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 2

5A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Irving High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Horn High School at Royse City High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Royse City, TX

Royse City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

R L Turner High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Macarthur High School - Irving at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearce High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Dallas High School at L G Pinkston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at James Madison High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Carter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 4A - District 12

4A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School