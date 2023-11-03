Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Overton High School vs. Tenaha High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tenaha High School will host Overton High School in 2A - action on Friday, November 3 at 6:20 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Overton vs. Tenaha Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT
- Location: Tenaha, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Rusk County Games This Week
Atlanta High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tatum, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alto High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
