Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Ozona High School vs. Anthony High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Ozona High School is on the road against Anthony High School at 6:00 PM MT on Friday, November 3.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ozona vs. Anthony High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT
- Location: Anthony, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other El Paso County Games This Week
Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
- Location: el paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rising Star High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.