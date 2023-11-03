Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School vs. Rio Grande City High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Rio Grande City High School will host Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
PSJA North vs. Rio Grande City Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.