How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lazio and Bologna take the pitch in the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.
Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Bologna vs Lazio
Lazio travels to match up with Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Lazio (+165)
- Underdog: Bologna (+170)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.