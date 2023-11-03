Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school football games in Tom Green County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Big Lake-Reagan County High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ballinger High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veribest High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Mertzon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.