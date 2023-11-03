Texas High School Football: How to Stream the West Orange-Stark High School vs. Hardin-Jefferson High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Hardin-Jefferson High School will host West Orange-Stark High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
W. Orange-Stark vs. HJHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hardin County Games This Week
Kountze High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Warren, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Orange County Games This Week
East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Orange, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Huffman, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vidor High School at Splendora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
