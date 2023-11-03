In 3A - District 28 play on Friday, November 3, Hallettsville High School will host Yoakum High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yoakum vs. Hallettsville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Hallettsville, TX

Hallettsville, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lavaca County Games This Week

Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School