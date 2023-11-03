Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Yoakum High School vs. Hallettsville High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In 3A - District 28 play on Friday, November 3, Hallettsville High School will host Yoakum High School at 7:30 PM CT.
Yoakum vs. Hallettsville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lavaca County Games This Week
Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
