The Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in a UAC battle.

With 467.4 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS, Abilene Christian has been forced to rely on its 68th-ranked offense (350.6 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Utah Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 42.3 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 55th with 26.8 points per contest.

Abilene Christian vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Utah Tech 350.6 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (40th) 467.4 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513.6 (128th) 155.8 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.6 (91st) 194.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.9 (16th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has 1,484 yards passing for Abilene Christian, completing 53.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jay'Veon Sunday, has carried the ball 81 times for 452 yards (56.5 per game), scoring three times.

Jermiah Dobbins has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 318 yards (39.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has hauled in 24 receptions for 421 yards (52.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jed Castles has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 212 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tristan Golightly's 16 catches are good enough for 210 yards and one touchdown.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has put up 1,929 passing yards, or 241.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.3% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has run for 498 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Chris Street has been given 44 carries and totaled 296 yards with two touchdowns.

Rickie Johnson has racked up 566 receiving yards on 43 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Beau Sparks has caught 55 passes and compiled 500 receiving yards (62.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jaivian Lofton's 20 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 381 yards and two touchdowns.

