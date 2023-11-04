Our computer model predicts the Houston Cougars will defeat the Baylor Bears on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at McLane Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Houston Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+3) Under (58.5) Houston 30, Baylor 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Baylor vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Bears have beaten the spread three times in seven games.

Baylor has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 3-point favorites (0-1).

There have been four Bears games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 5.9 more than the average point total for Baylor games this season.

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Cougars have gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Houston is 2-3 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Cougars' seven games with a set total.

The average over/under in Houston games this year is 1.7 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baylor 22.5 30 18.7 29.3 34 32 Houston 25.3 32.5 26.6 25.4 23 44.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.