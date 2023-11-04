The Baylor Bears (3-5) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Houston matchup.

Baylor vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Baylor vs. Houston Betting Trends

Baylor has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bears have been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Houston has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.