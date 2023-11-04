The Baylor Bears (3-5) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bears favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

Houston vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Houston vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Houston has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Baylor is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bears have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

