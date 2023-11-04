J.J. Spaun is ready for the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante (par-72) in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from November 2-4. The purse is $8,200,000.00.

Looking to bet on Spaun at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Spaun Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

J.J. Spaun Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Spaun has finished better than par on 17 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Spaun has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Spaun has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five appearances, Spaun has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Spaun hopes to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 25 -8 276 0 17 1 3 $2.2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Spaun has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 33rd.

Spaun made the cut in each of his last seven attempts at this event.

Spaun last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 15th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,363 yards, 360 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

El Cardonal at Diamante checks in at 7,363 yards, 76 yards longer than the average course Spaun has played in the past year (7,287 yards).

Spaun's Last Time Out

Spaun shot below average over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.15 strokes to finish in the fifth percentile of the field.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

Spaun was better than 92% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.71.

Spaun carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Spaun carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Spaun's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were more than the field average (5.0).

In that most recent tournament, Spaun's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Spaun finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Spaun finished without one.

