Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Kendall County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Kendall County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Juan Diego Catholic High School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on November 3
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boerne High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 4
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Devine High School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
