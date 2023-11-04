How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
Girona FC versus CA Osasuna is one of many strong options on today's LaLiga slate.
Coverage of all LaLiga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch CA Osasuna vs Girona FC
Girona FC makes the trip to face CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Girona FC (+155)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+160)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Real Betis vs RCD Mallorca
RCD Mallorca travels to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 11:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Betis (-125)
- Underdog: RCD Mallorca (+360)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC is on the road to play RC Celta de Vigo at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (+140)
- Underdog: Sevilla FC (+180)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Real Sociedad vs FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona journeys to match up with Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (+105)
- Underdog: Real Sociedad (+240)
- Draw: (+240)
