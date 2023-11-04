Today's NBA slate has eight quality competitions on the docket. Among those games is the Los Angeles Lakers squaring off against the Orlando Magic.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Phoenix Suns

The Suns travel to face the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and AZFamily

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 3-1

3-1 PHO Record: 2-3

2-3 PHI Stats: 117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

117.8 PPG (eighth in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) PHO Stats: 112.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks go on the road to face the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSSE

Records and Stats

NO Record: 4-1

4-1 ATL Record: 3-2

3-2 NO Stats: 108.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

108.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) ATL Stats: 122.8 PPG (second in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

The Orlando Magic play host to the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and SportsNet LA

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 3-2

3-2 LAL Record: 3-2

3-2 ORL Stats: 107.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

107.6 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth) LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

The Indiana Pacers face the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets take to the home court of the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE

Records and Stats

IND Record: 2-2

2-2 CHA Record: 1-3

1-3 IND Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th) CHA Stats: 113.8 PPG (14th in NBA), 120.5 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

The Brooklyn Nets face the Boston Celtics

The Celtics look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 2-2

2-2 BOS Record: 4-0

4-0 BKN Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th) BOS Stats: 127.0 PPG (first in NBA), 106.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and KJZZ

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 2-2

2-2 UTA Record: 2-4

2-4 MIN Stats: 105.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 100.8 Opp. PPG (first)

105.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 100.8 Opp. PPG (first) UTA Stats: 114.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

The Houston Rockets play the Sacramento Kings

The Kings hit the road the Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 1-3

1-3 SAC Record: 2-2

2-2 HOU Stats: 107.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)

107.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (22nd) SAC Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

The Denver Nuggets host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Nuggets on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, ALT2, and NBCS-CHI+

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 4-1

4-1 CHI Record: 2-3

2-3 DEN Stats: 110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third)

110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third) CHI Stats: 105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

