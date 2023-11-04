The UTSA Roadrunners should win their matchup against the North Texas Mean Green at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Texas vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction North Texas (+7.5) Under (71.5) UTSA 35, North Texas 29

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, North Texas is 1-0 against the spread.

Mean Green games have hit the over in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The average point total for the North Texas this year is 9.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have a 75.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners have three wins in eight games against the spread this season.

UTSA is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Roadrunners have played eight games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 71.5 points, 14.5 higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

Mean Green vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 30.5 25.4 32.8 24.3 28.3 26.5 North Texas 35.5 36.6 38.3 37.0 32.8 36.3

