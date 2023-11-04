The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) and the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

UTSA ranks 54th in total offense (409.4 yards per game) and 63rd in total defense (370.5 yards allowed per game) this year. On the defensive side of the ball, North Texas is a bottom-25 unit, ceding 474.3 total yards per game (second-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on offense, accumulating 485.3 total yards per contest (ninth-best).

North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. UTSA Key Statistics

North Texas UTSA 485.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.4 (59th) 474.3 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.5 (56th) 179.9 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (76th) 305.4 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.0 (47th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers leads North Texas with 2,173 yards on 175-of-270 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 124 rushing yards (15.5 ypg) on 64 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has carried the ball 81 times for 611 yards, with four touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has run for 347 yards across 65 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin leads his team with 703 receiving yards on 39 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 432 yards (54.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 27 grabs (on 43 targets) have netted him 370 yards (46.3 ypg) and four touchdowns.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has recorded 1,588 yards (198.5 ypg) on 134-of-203 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has 477 rushing yards on 111 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 376 yards (47.0 per game) with six touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-leading 679 yards as a receiver have come on 55 catches (out of 77 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 24 passes for 434 yards (54.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has compiled 25 receptions for 365 yards, an average of 45.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

