The North Texas Mean Green (3-5) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 71.5 points.

On offense, UTSA ranks 53rd in the FBS with 30.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 64th in points allowed (370.5 points allowed per contest). While North Texas' defense has been sputtering, ranking second-worst by surrendering 474.3 total yards per game, its offense ranks ninth-best with 485.3 total yards per contest.

North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Location: Denton, Texas

Venue: Apogee Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -7.5 -110 -110 71.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

North Texas Recent Performance

The Mean Green are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 514.7 yards per game in their past three games (fifth-worst in college football), and allowing 462 per game (12th-worst).

The Mean Green are putting up 38.3 points per game in their past three games (22nd-best in college football), and giving up 31.3 (-61-worst).

North Texas is sixth-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (353.7 per game), and 10th-worst in passing yards conceded (209.7).

In their past three games, the Mean Green have run for 161 yards per game (97th in college football), and allowed 252.3 on the ground (-121-worst).

The Mean Green are unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall over their past three games.

In North Texas' past three games, it has hit the over once.

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Five of North Texas' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

This season, North Texas has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.

North Texas has a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +240 on the moneyline.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has 2,173 passing yards, or 271.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has collected 19 touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 611 yards, or 76.4 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has piled up 65 carries and totaled 347 yards with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin paces his squad with 703 receiving yards on 39 receptions with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 432 yards (54 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 370 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Mazin Richards paces the team with two sacks, and also has six TFL and 29 tackles.

Jordan Brown is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 61 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Phillip Hill has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 26 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

