Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Parker County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Godley High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.