Will Roope Hintz Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 4?
Can we count on Roope Hintz scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hintz stats and insights
- In four of eight games this season, Hintz has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.
- Hintz has scored two goals on the power play.
- Hintz's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.