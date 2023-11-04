Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 4, when the Sam Houston Bearkats and Kennesaw State Owls match up at 1:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bearkats. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Sam Houston vs. Kennesaw State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-9.9) 50.6 Sam Houston 30, Kennesaw State 20

Week 10 CUSA Predictions

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats went 3-4-0 ATS last season.

Bearkats games went over the point total twice last season.

Kennesaw State Betting Info (2022)

The Owls won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

Last year, nine Owls games went over the point total.

Bearkats vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 16 27.3 29.7 35 9 25 Kennesaw State 21.6 19.1 28.5 19.3 12.3 19

