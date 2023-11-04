Stars vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, on a three-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.
Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.
Stars vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Stars 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)
Stars vs Canucks Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 7-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.
- Dallas has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).
- Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.
- In the only game when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).
- In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-0-1 (11 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|14th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|4.60
|1st
|6th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.20
|4th
|24th
|29.4
|Shots
|28.5
|25th
|27th
|34.4
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|16th
|27th
|12.00%
|Power Play %
|34.29%
|2nd
|3rd
|93.55%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.32%
|19th
Stars vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
