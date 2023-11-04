The Dallas Stars (7-1-1, on a three-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (7-2-1) at Rogers Arena. The matchup on Saturday, November 4 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Canucks 4, Stars 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (+105)

Canucks (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars vs Canucks Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 7-1-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Dallas has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars registered only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored at least three goals six times, and are 6-0-0 in those games.

In the only game when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it won (two points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 2-1-0 (four points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 5-0-1 (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 14th 3.22 Goals Scored 4.60 1st 6th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.20 4th 24th 29.4 Shots 28.5 25th 27th 34.4 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 27th 12.00% Power Play % 34.29% 2nd 3rd 93.55% Penalty Kill % 76.32% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.