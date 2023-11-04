Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tarrant County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Tarrant County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seguin High School - Arlington at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 8:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Martin High School - Arlington
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine High School at Boswell High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 10:15 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saginaw High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.