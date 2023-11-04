The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) hit the road for a Southland battle against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Lamar is putting up 323.1 yards per game on offense this year (89th in the FCS), and is giving up 354.1 yards per game (65th) on the other side of the ball. Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 99th in total yards per game (301.9), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 420.6 total yards conceded per contest.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

City: Beaumont, Texas

Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Lamar 301.9 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.1 (87th) 420.6 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.1 (63rd) 120.6 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.8 (74th) 181.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (73rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has 1,053 passing yards, or 131.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Reggie Branch is his team's leading rusher with 48 carries for 256 yards, or 32.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Ra'veion Hargrove has rushed for 220 yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Keith Miller III's 253 receiving yards (31.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 catches on 17 targets with four touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has collected 215 receiving yards (26.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Jabari Khepera's 10 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 178 yards (22.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has recorded 1,439 yards (179.9 ypg) on 119-of-189 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Khalan Griffin has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 555 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Damashja Harris has carried the ball 37 times for 141 yards (17.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Andre Dennis has hauled in 27 catches for 383 yards (47.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Sevonne Rhea has caught 12 passes for 253 yards (31.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kyndon Fuselier has been the target of 21 passes and compiled 20 grabs for 198 yards, an average of 24.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

