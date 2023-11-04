The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in an SEC showdown.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by putting up 38.9 points per game. The Rebels rank 41st on defense (21.4 points allowed per game). Texas A&M is compiling 32 points per game on offense this season (42nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 19.5 points per game (27th-ranked) on defense.

Below in this article, we'll give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

Texas A&M Ole Miss 394.3 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (17th) 269.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (46th) 128.5 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.5 (28th) 265.8 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.5 (23rd) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (8th) 7 (113th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,147 yards on 87-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for 387 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has taken 66 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith paces his squad with 569 receiving yards on 33 receptions with one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has put up a 506-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 37 passes on 61 targets.

Noah Thomas' 16 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,080 passing yards for Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 326 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 691 rushing yards on 146 carries with nine touchdowns.

Ulysses Bentley IV has piled up 369 yards on 61 attempts, scoring three times.

Jordan Watkins has hauled in 39 catches for 580 yards (72.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tre Harris has put together a 536-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 47 targets.

Dayton Wade's 36 grabs are good enough for 522 yards and three touchdowns.

