The Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) and the 14th-ranked passing defense will visit the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) and the 23rd-ranked pass offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Aggies are 3-point underdogs. A 54-point over/under is set for the contest.

On offense, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by totaling 38.9 points per game. The Rebels rank 42nd on defense (21.4 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Texas A&M ranks 43rd in the FBS (32 points per game), and it is 27th defensively (19.5 points allowed per game).

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -3 -110 -110 54 -110 -110 -165 +135

Texas A&M Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Aggies are gaining 312.3 yards per game (-89-worst in college football) and allowing 295 (26th), ranking them among the poorest squads offensively.

The Aggies are -38-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21 per game) and 75th in points allowed (21).

In terms of passing yards during the past three games, Texas A&M is 101st in the country (237 per game), and 103rd in that category defensively (199 allowed per game).

The Aggies are accumulating 75.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-111-worst in college football), and giving up 96 per game (41st).

The Aggies have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their past three contests.

In Texas A&M's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Four of Texas A&M's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Texas A&M has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Texas A&M has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +135 odds on them winning this game.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,147 yards on 87-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has rushed for 387 yards on 77 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Amari Daniels has been given 66 carries and totaled 355 yards with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 569 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has collected 506 receiving yards (63.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Noah Thomas' 16 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Edgerrin Cooper, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected eight sacks, 15 TFL and 50 tackles.

Josh DeBerry has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 32 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

