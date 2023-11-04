Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:19 on the ice per game.

In one of nine games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in four of nine games this season, Seguin has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Seguin has an assist in three of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Seguin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +24.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

