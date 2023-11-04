The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) and the Arizona Wildcats (5-3) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Arizona Stadium in a clash of Pac-12 foes.

UCLA has been firing on all cylinders this year, ranking 13th-best in total offense (466.8 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (277.5 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Arizona ranks 45th in the FBS (31.3 points per game), and it is 38th on the other side of the ball (21 points allowed per contest).

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

UCLA vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UCLA vs. Arizona Key Statistics

UCLA Arizona 466.8 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.1 (38th) 277.5 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.1 (37th) 215.4 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.1 (69th) 251.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (24th) 17 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 16 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (108th)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has racked up 1,330 yards (166.3 ypg) on 87-of-168 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 673 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

TJ Harden has been handed the ball 88 times this year and racked up 466 yards (58.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Logan Loya has hauled in 34 catches for 421 yards (52.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has put together a 407-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 44 targets.

Moliki Matavao has been the target of 14 passes and racked up eight receptions for 203 yards, an average of 25.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,221 yards on 75.8% passing while recording 11 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has rushed 76 times for 488 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has taken 63 carries and totaled 297 yards with two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan has registered 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 672 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 59 passes and compiled 445 receiving yards (55.6 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan's 29 targets have resulted in 26 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

