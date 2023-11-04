Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 10 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all five games involving teams from the CUSA.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

