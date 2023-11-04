Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 10 college football schedule includes three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
