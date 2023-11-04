The Week 10 college football schedule includes three games involving schools from the Patriot League. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Patriot League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Holy Cross Crusaders at Lehigh Mountain Hawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Lafayette Leopards 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bucknell Bison at Fordham Rams 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

