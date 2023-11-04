The Week 10 college football schedule features eight games involving teams from the SEC. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Arkansas Razorbacks at Florida Gators 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) UConn Huskies at Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Kentucky Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) LSU Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:45 PM ET, Saturday, November 4 CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

