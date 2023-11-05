Cowboys vs. Eagles: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas is a 3-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 47 points.
The betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys. Before the Cowboys play the Eagles, check out their recent betting insights and trends.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|Dallas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eagles (-3)
|47
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Eagles (-3)
|46
|-174
|+146
Other Week 9 Odds
Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Dallas has five wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
- The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.
- Of seven Dallas games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- Philadelphia has a 4-2-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-2-2 as 3-point favorites or more.
- Philadelphia games have gone over the point total on four of eight occasions (50%).
Cowboys Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Brandin Cooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35.5 (-115)
|-
|Dak Prescott
|250.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+105)
|15.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Tony Pollard
|-
|-
|53.5 (-115)
|-
|22.5 (-115)
|-
|CeeDee Lamb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75.5 (-111)
|-
|Jake Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
