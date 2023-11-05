The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) square off against a fellow NFC East foe when they host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field, and if you're looking for best bets, we have them.

When is Eagles vs. Cowboys?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Eagles winning by three, the model has the Cowboys taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (3.9 points). Take the Cowboys.
  • The Eagles have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 61.8%.
  • The Eagles have won 87.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-1).
  • Philadelphia has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
  • The Cowboys lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
  • Dallas has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Dallas (+3)
    • The Eagles have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
    • In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Philadelphia are 4-2-2 against the spread.
    • The Cowboys are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • Dallas has not covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs (0-1).

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (47)
    • Between them, these two teams average 9.1 more points per game (56.1) than this game's total (47).
    • The Eagles and the Cowboys have seen their opponents average a combined 8.4 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set in this game.
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the Eagles' eight games with a set total.
    • The Cowboys have gone over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

    A.J. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 117.4 5

    CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    7 4.7 0 90.4 3

