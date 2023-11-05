The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Green, in his last game (November 3 loss against the Nuggets), put up 13 points and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Green's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Over 7.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)

Over 3.5 (+130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 per game.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Josh Green vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 14 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/24/2023 21 3 3 1 0 0 1

