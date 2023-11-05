Mavericks vs. Hornets November 5 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSW, BSSE
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season. He also sank 49.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Last season, Kyrie Irving recorded an average of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers last season were 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He sank 40.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 treys (seventh in NBA).
- Grant Williams collected 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Dwight Powell's stats last season included 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He made 73.2% of his shots from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 boards last season.
- P.J. Washington posted 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists.
- Nick Richards collected 8.2 points, 0.6 assists and 6.4 boards.
Mavericks vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|114.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|37.1%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
